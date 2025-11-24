fbpx
Overland Park pilot program includes 26 ready-to-build home designs — Here’s what they look like

All the designs in Overland Park's new Portfolio Homes program are smaller and meant to fill a gap in the city's "missing middle" housing options.

A home design dubbed The Barry included in Overland Park's new Portfolio Homes pilot. The Barry is roughly 1,600 square feet and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Image via city of Overland Park.

After multiple years of work to pull it together, Overland Park has officially launched its Portfolio Homes pilot program.

This pilot offers a collection of pre-selected, nearly pre-approved designs to encourage the development of diverse housing choices and reduce costly pre-development costs.

The idea, city staff have said, is to increase the housing supply in the middle of the housing spectrum, which is sometimes referred to as “missing middle” housing — that is, more mid-sized and moderately priced housing options that are largely absent from Johnson County’s increasingly expensive market.

“The goal of the [pilot] is to increase housing supply, give options that are not just large single-family or large apartments,” said Director of Planning and Development Services Leslie Karr during a May committee meeting.

A duplex version of a design called The Matilda that is roughly 900 square feet and can include up to two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Image via city of Overland Park.

How does the Portfolio Homes pilot work?

The city’s portfolio features 26 pre-reviewed plans for smaller single-family homes and duplexes designed to blend in with existing neighborhood architecture in Overland Park.

The home designs range in size from under 1,000 square feet to about 2,200 square feet and are all either one or two stories. Most come with at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

These designs would be available for any individual or developer to use for free on any lot in the city already zoned for residential uses. The city has also waived permit fees for homes built as part of the portfolio homes pilot.

All of that, staff have said, should simplify the process as a way to encourage this type of development toward the middle of the housing spectrum.

The idea is that these designs are almost build-ready, save for a few administrative tasks before the city would issue actual building permits. Using these designs would fast-track the process over starting from scratch.

“While we don’t have a specific target for the number of housing units to be built under the program, we think it does provide another alternative method to meet our housing demand,” said Meg Ralph, director of strategic communications, in an emailed statement.

Portfolio homes Overland Park
A design called The Morris, one of the bigger models in the Portfolio Homes pilot. It’s roughly 2,100 square feet and two stories tall, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Image courtesy of Overland Park.

Overland Park is prioritizing more varied housing stock

Housing choice and affordability emerged as a theme during Overland Park’s Forward OP strategic planning process back in 2018. From that, the city’s planning department started focusing on ways to encourage different types of housing stock.

In general, housing — and the persistent shortage of it — has been a hot issue around Johnson County as Overland Park and other cities grapple with how to fill gaps in the market.

“Housing, I think, is our number one community issue right now,” Overland Park Councilmember Logan Heley said at a committee meeting over the summer.

At the same meeting, he also said that he thinks efforts like the Portfolio Homes pilot could go a long way toward getting more attainable housing on the market.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

