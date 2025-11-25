A former call center in Mission, originally built in 1970, is officially gone, now making room for a developer’s plan to build a new apartment complex off Metcalf Avenue.

The site of a prospective five-story, 307-unit apartment complex is now clear for construction following the demolition of a long-vacant JC Penney call center.

Block Real Estate Company plans to build a $114 million luxury apartment complex on the now-flattened site at 5665 Foxridge Dr., just off Metcalf and north of Johnson Drive near Broadmoor Park.

The city approved the project in 2023, though no visible movement at the site had started until Block received public incentives earlier this year.

A look at the apartment project

Block plans to build the apartments with the help of between $14 million and $14.8 million in tax increment financing, disbursed over 20 years.

That depends on whether Block fully meets the city’s criteria for an environmentally sustainable project.

The project, currently referred to as the Foxridge Apartments, will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

According to the city’s website, the apartment complex will include a swimming pool, pickleball and bocce courts, an outdoor barbecue grill and fire pit and plug-in spaces for electric vehicles.

There will also be new sidewalks around the complex and a crosswalk added to Broadmoor Street on the eastern side of the project.

Much of the complex’s parking will take up the first floor of the new structure once it’s built.

This is the second project proposed at that site

Nearly a decade ago, the city of Mission and Omaha-based Dial Retirement Communities developed a plan to bring a senior living facility to the vacant JC Penney call center, which was originally built in 1970.

That roughly $30-35 million plan, in 2016, called for 141 total units, with a mix of independent living apartments alongside assisted living and memory care units.

A year later, Dial pulled out of the plan to revamp the old call center in order to pursue a similar senior living facility at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village.

The call center sat vacant for the next several years before Block proposed the apartment complex in 2022.

Next steps:

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post via email on Monday that the city has had no further discussions with Block regarding changes to the construction schedule.

Smith also said that the city has yet to receive any construction permit plans for review.

Vertical construction on the project must start on or before June 30, 2029, and the entire project must be completed by Dec. 31 that same year, according to the city and developer’s redevelopment agreement.

