A message from Thai Zappz: Turning up the heat in Overland Park

Thai Zappz is igniting Overland Park with bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and the kind of warm hospitality that makes every visit unforgettable. Conveniently located at 151st & Metcalf Avenue, right behind O’Reilly Auto Parts, Thai Zappz is the casual dining spot where adventurous eaters and comfort‑food lovers alike come together for a true taste of Thailand. The name “Zappz” says it all — in Eastern Thai dialect it means delicious, and in Thai slang it means “hot looking”. That playful spirit shines through every dish on the menu.

Born from a passion to share Thailand’s street food culture, Thai Zappz is led by partners — like sisters — who each hail from different regions of Thailand: the Capital City, Northern, Eastern, and Southern Thailand. Now proud Kansans for over 30 years, they’ve built Thai Zappz into a locally owned small business, ensuring that every dollar spent here flows back into the Johnson County community. As one of the first restaurants in Overland Park to showcase authentic street food, Thai Zappz introduced locals to favorites like Papaya Salad, Northern Sausage, Khao Soi (Northern Curry Noodles), Boat Noodles, Moo Ping (Grilled Pork with Sticky Rice), Crispy Pork Grapow, and Bamee Moo Dang (Egg Noodles Soup with BBQ Pork) and Thai Street Noodles. And while our Pad Thai is the best‑seller that guests can’t get enough of, Thai food isn’t just about spice — we offer plenty of non‑spicy but flavorful favorites too. From Thai Noodles (similar to Pho) and Fried Rice to stir‑fries that can be made with zero heat like Basil Fried Rice, Siam Chicken or classics like Cashew Chicken, there’s something for every palate.

Community is at the heart of everything we do. Because our kids attend the same schools as families across JOCO, we proudly give back by supporting programs like the Blue Valley Punch Card, Lakewood Elementary School, Outpace Melanoma, Sleepyhead Beds, and many more. Thai Zappz isn’t just about serving meals; it’s about strengthening the neighborhood we call home and creating lasting connections through food and service.

We also love bringing people together. Thai Zappz can accommodate large group parties, and we offer catering services for special occasions. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to make reservations or arrange catering so we can deliver the same authentic flavors with seamless service for your event.

This November, Thai Zappz is celebrating its 4th Anniversary — and we want you to be part of it! Loyal customers can expect special offers through text and email, while new guests are invited to discover why Thai Zappz has become one of Johnson County’s go‑to destinations for authentic Thai street food. Order online at thaizappz.com or call 913‑624‑9499 to enjoy the best Thai street food in Overland Park — whether you’re dining in, taking out, or ordering delivery.

Check out our website at thaizappz.com for more details, and if you want to see our picture menu, head over to thaizappz.net.