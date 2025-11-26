Mike Frizzell November 26, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read SUV driver hits e-bike rider in Olathe, injuring him critically The crash occurred Tuesday evening on Northgate, near the bend where it becomes 119th Street near Nelson Road. Olathe Police on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and e-bike on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle in Olathe on Tuesday. The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of E. 119th Street and Nelson Road. An officer at the scene told the Post that the e-bike operator and an SUV driver were both traveling northbound on Northgate, in the curve near Nelson Road, where Northgate becomes 119th Street. Just north of Nelson Road, the SUV driver struck the e-bike rider from behind. The officer said the SUV driver stopped and was cooperating with the crash investigation. The e-bike rider was only identified as an adult male. Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the injured man to an area hospital in critical condition. Recorded radio traffic indicated that the man was not wearing a helmet. The speed limit on Northgate at the bend near Nelson Road is 45 miles per hour. The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. No other details were immediately available. Previous articleWildflower sculpture designed by Mill Valley student will grace Shawnee roundabout About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Wildflower sculpture designed by Mill Valley student will grace Shawnee roundabout Prairie Village school named #1 elementary in Kansas. Read that and more JoCo good news. This Johnson County high school’s solar array is reducing its carbon footprint — and saving money Kansas attorney general site hosts illicit content in apparent national scam campaign Johnson County food pantries say need is surging ahead of holidays, even with government shutdown over