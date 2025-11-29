Your Library: Toddler reaches 204 libraries, including every Johnson County branch

Most toddlers ask for snacks or cartoons. Freya asks for libraries. At just 2 years old, she has visited 204 of them, including every Johnson County Library branch, considering Storytime part of her routine.

Her mother, Hannah, originally set a goal of visiting 150 libraries by Freya’s birthday over the summer. They reached it. Now, they’re aiming for 258 by June.

Their journey began in Colorado, where Freya was born. They were lucky to have five libraries within 15 minutes of home. When Freya started talking, she called one of those first branches “Jenny’s Library,” named for the librarian who led Book Babies, a nursery rhyme and story program.

Freya spends a lot of time in libraries, often twice a week and sometimes visiting four in one day.

“She started as a little baby before she was even crawling – sitting during Storytime and growing her curiosity and engagement with other people,” Hannah said. “She’s since learned how to take turns and share toys, sit and listen to simple directions, respect others’ personal space and handle books with care.”

Now Freya greets librarians by name, asks where the children’s section is and lights up when she sees familiar characters like Elmo or Pete the Cat. Her favorites books are any that include bunnies. Many mornings begin with the same question: “New library?”

What began as a few outings grew into a mission to visit every library in the Denver metro. After moving to northeast Kansas, they kept going. Their map now spans nine states. They have visited 88 in Colorado, 44 in Kansas, 39 in Missouri, 12 in Minnesota, 10 in Kentucky, 7 in Iowa, 2 in South Dakota and 1 each in Illinois and Indiana.

Fridays are reserved for local Storytime. Other library visits are planned around errands, car naps or recommendations from staff. At Johnson County Library branches, Freya explores play areas designed for early learning and discovers new books to bring home.

The journey is personal for Hannah, who spent her own childhood in libraries and often stayed up late reading. She worked at her local branch and later in her university library. Freya’s grandmother now works on a bookmobile in northern Minnesota.

“The love for reading and libraries is genetic,” Hannah said.

Along the way, they have seen how each library has its own magic. Some stand out for their design or programming. Others shine through creative displays or the warmth of a librarian who knows every family who walks in.

To Hannah, choosing a favorite is impossible.

“The universal thread between them all is that libraries are important cornerstones for our communities,” she said.

The encourages other families to begin their own library adventures. Her advice is simple: start today. Check out a few books, say hello to library staff and give your child space to play and explore. If a Storytime fits into the day, even better.

Hannah hopes to keep exploring new libraries with Freya as long as she enjoys it. As she grows, Hannah imagines Freya choosing the destinations, setting new goals and discovering her own reasons to love these spaces. For now, each trip is a shared adventure and a chance to learn, connect and build a lifelong love of reading.

Families can start their own library tally sheet and track their visits. Johnson County Library has 14 branches to explore. Find one near you at jocolibrary.org/locations. Follow along on Instagram at @freyaslibraryjourney to see what number Freya reaches by the time she turns 3.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom