Mike Frizzell November 30, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Woman, 85, hospitalized following disturbance at Olathe Whole Foods store Olathe Police say the woman suffered serious injuries following an incident with a "blunt force object." A 50-year-old man is in custody. Olathe Police on the scene of an armed disturbances call at a Whole Foods grocery story at the Olathe Pointe complex on Sunday, Nov. 30. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. An 85-year-old woman is hospitalized with serious injuries, and a 50-year-old man is in police custody following a disturbance at an Olathe Whole Foods grocery store. Officers were called to the Whole Foods Market at 14615 W. 119th St., just after 12:33 p.m. on Sunday. In a news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said the disturbance involved a "blunt force object." "Upon arrival, officers located an 85-year-old female with serious injuries," Moncayo said in the release. "A 50-year-old male suspect was located on scene and taken into custody." Recorded radio traffic suggested the woman was attacked with a hammer. "All parties involved have been contacted, and there is no active threat to the public," Moncayo said. Police did not say on Sunday if the woman knew the man who attacked her or what led up to her being struck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Olathe Police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. Previous articleOverland Park rolls out new online snow plow map that officials say will be more 'accurate and timely'