The Scoop: A bountiful boutique!

By Ian Miller

On November 18th, 2025, The Golden Scoop attended its second Holiday Boutique at the Overland Park Convention Center. We were there to show people our new merch, new products, and new smiles! (Or the same old smiles, but Charlie hadn’t been there before!)

Next to our stall were the KC Mavericks, who sponsored us to attend the event.

As with last year, the event hall was packed with eager shoppers and curious perusers of the chic and boutique, and there was plenty of that on offer! Stalls selling candied pecans, hand-knit scarves, colorful iced cookies, Christmas ornaments, and assorted holiday knickknacks were everywhere you looked. The Golden Scoop was no slouch when it came to offering our own selection of delicious treats and bespoke merchandise, and we were eager to show it off!

“We’ve been selling a lot of our chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies [that we have] in the shop,” said Golden Scoop shift manager Michelle Adler-Wexler. “We’ve been selling our hot coco kits that were made in the shop, a lot of our coffee bags with our whole beans, [and] we have our new t-shirts that say ‘Sundae Funday’ on them, short-sleeve and long-sleeve. [We also have] our new hats and our winter beanies. So, yeah, it’s been really good!”

Scoopy, our mascot, grinned happily from the front of each peppermint-red shirt, a scoop of ice cream balanced precariously on his head. Yes, we have an official mascot now, and you’ll be seeing a lot of him!

I asked how many people Michelle hoped would stop by and she said, “We are hoping to see several hundred people come through the booth . . . I think when the doors first open, it’s really busy downstairs and then people start making their way back up, and it gets pretty crowded!”

I went next door to the KC Mavericks to speak with them, too. The employees manning the booth weren’t officially authorized to speak to me, so I won’t be quoting them here, but they said that the KC Mavericks is allowing some of our employees to shadow the employees of the Mavericks, learning new skills and gaining experience in a new environment. This kind of collaboration is vital to giving our employees well-rounded training experience, and we are deeply grateful for their cooperation with our efforts!

It was another successful event, and we enjoy attending the Holiday Boutique each year. Make sure to stop by our booth next year, too! Or, you know, just stop in at one of our cafes for a chance to meet our wonderful employees yourself…and maybe pick up some of our new merch on the way out!

It’s getting colder out there, and we have some lovely, warm hooded sweatshirts with our logo on them, available in all sizes. I’ve got one myself—and maybe it’s time to go up a size for the coming winter…occupational hazard of working in an ice cream shop, you know.

Oh well, at least I already know what my New Year’s resolution is going to be.