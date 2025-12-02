JoCo Homebuying: Why you only need to save for your down payment once

by Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

If you’re saving for your first home right now, you already know: it’s a grind.

Skipping dinners out. Declaring $5 lattes “the enemy.” Maybe even rediscovering your old college relationship with ramen noodles.

But here’s a little secret that might help you push through the sacrifice:

You really only have to hustle for your down payment once.

The first one is the hardest

That first down payment is all you. Every dollar saved is pure hustle.

It can feel endless at times — like you’re climbing a mountain made of Pinterest-perfect houses just out of reach.

But once you get those keys and start making mortgage payments, something incredible starts happening quietly in the background: You start building equity.

Equity = future down payment

Equity is simply the difference between what your home is worth and what you still owe on it. Every mortgage payment you make. Every little improvement you do (even the cheap ones like painting the kitchen). Every time home values in your neighborhood inch up. That’s equity growing — and it belongs to you.

Which means when it’s time for your next home — bigger, smaller, closer to that dream neighborhood — you don’t have to start from scratch. You can use the equity you’ve built as your down payment. No more starting over with an empty savings account and a steady diet of instant noodles.

Your first down payment is the ticket. Your equity keeps the journey going.

It’s worth it — we promise

Saving up for your first home can feel brutal some days. But once you’re in? You’ve shifted from spender to builder. You’re on the inside now. And every step from here gets a little bit easier.

If you want help mapping out how to make the first move (or the next one), we’re here to be your co-pilot at Fountain Mortgage.