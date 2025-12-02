December rang in with record-breaking snowfall across Johnson County, as residents spent Monday facing the season’s first major winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service, 3.6 inches of snow were recorded at the official measurement site near Kansas City International Airport — more than double the previous Dec. 1 record of 1.5 inches set in 1985.

Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, Olathe, Gardner-Edgerton and USD 232 schools had a two-hour start delay on Tuesday morning.

The snow may be done, but extreme weather isn’t. “Our highs are only in the low to mid 20s on Thursday,” said Hallie Cova with the National Weather Service “so the coldest we’ve experienced in quite some time.”

Johnson County police departments received more than a hundred accident reports on Monday as the snow impacted commutes.

Cova said the cold temperatures in the second half of the week could lead to the roads refreezing, so drivers should exercise caution.

See snow totals across Johnson County below: