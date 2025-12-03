Edward “Ed” Patrick Joseph Rafter died peacefully at home November 21st, 2025 after a heroic battle with cancer. He was a steadfast and devoted man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and a host of colleagues with whom he maintained relationships for decades.

Ed was born in Manhattan, New York City to Mary Cox Rafter and Edward Rafter, and lived in Manhattan and Queens until 1995. He was a proud alumnus of Power Memorial Academy. He rode the subway to high school and worked to pay his own tuition.

Ed was a Vietnam era veteran and enlisted in the Air Force October 1st, 1969. After completing his service, he moved to his family’s home in Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland. He eventually returned to Manhattan, and married Margaret (Peggy) Villareal in August of 1981. They were married for 33 years until Peggy’s death in 2014.

While working in NYC full-time at ASCO Switch Company, then SIAC, Ed earned his electrical engineering degree from Fairley Dickenson University. Upon graduation, and in keeping with his entrepreneurial spirit, he formed Power Engineering (later Tier IV Consulting Group) and moved to Kansas City to work closely with DST systems. He became the unquestioned “subject matter expert” for data center design and certification. His expertise brought him to the SWITCH hyperscale colocation data center in Las Vegas and finally to George Butler Associates to culminate a remarkable professional career. Ed was a lifetime member of the IEEE and helped author stationary battery standards that are still in use today.

In 2015 Ed met and married Jane Collins. They had so much fun together traveling the world and welcoming grandchildren. They had many sleepovers with the grandkids that usually included a trip to Scheels where “Poppy” couldn’t resist getting a little something for everyone. As Ed’s health declined, he spent many happy hours with the family just watching television or enjoying the peace and solitude of their quaint lake house.

Ed Rafter truly had a deep impact on the lives of those he touched. His legacy is defined by unwavering loyalty and uncompromising integrity. These were ever-present in his personal relationships and all his professional endeavors. His steadfast commitment to these values will forever be an inspiration.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Edward Rafter of Ballina, Ireland, his wife Margaret Rafter of Overland Park, and his brothers William Rafter of Brooklyn, NY, and Richard Rafter of Ballina Ireland. Ed is survived by his wife Jane, stepchildren Joseph Collins of Kansas City, Katherine Wiss (Stephen) of Louisburg, KS and grandchildren Oliver, Augustus, Elias and Adelaide (who adored their Poppy), and niece Kyra Green (Pascal) of Montreal, Canada and their son Echo, brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Elizabeth Green of Boynton Beach, Florida.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209 at 10 AM on December 4th.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.