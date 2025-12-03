January 4, 1935 — November 25, 2025

Lenexa

It is with heavy hearts, we announce that Mira Nachnani, passed away peacefully on November 25,2025, in her home in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loved ones. Mira was born on January 4, 1935, in Hyderabad Sindh, India.

Mira was a cherished grade school teacher, beloved wife, devoted mother, nurturing grandmother and dear friend to many.

She had an innate zest for life, evident in her talent for dancing, singing and deep passion for yoga, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Her vibrant presence and vivacious spirit touched all who knew her.

Mira and her husband, Lal Nachnani, celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage on April 5, 2025, a destiny that began from childhood and blossomed into a lifelong deep connection for over 74 years filled with enduring love. The result is strong bond woven with a rich tapestry of memories to cherish always.

She leaves behind her soulmate Lal, two daughters, Anjoo and Suman, her son-in-law, Ganesh, her grandkids, Rahul and Sahana and many dear friends that filled her life with love and affection.

In Mira’s memory, may we all strive to live with deep compassion, enjoyable sense of humor and wit, grace, courage and resilience that she embodied throughout her life. Toward the end of her journey, Mira faced significant health challenges, yet she always managed to say “I love You” and “Om Shanti” to everyone with her genuine expressions and peaceful smile.

Mira was a beacon of strength with incredible fortitude, a testament to the power of a forgiving heart. Her generous spirit, unwavering kindness and infectious laughter will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and a deep appreciation for the simple, beautiful moments in life. Her presence in our lives was a gift, and she will forever remain in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 4th at Amos Family Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.

