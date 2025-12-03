Russell Eugene Smith

August 27, 1928 — November 29, 2025

Overland Park

Russell E. Smith, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2025. Born on August 27, 1928, in Hamilton, Missouri, Russ lived a long and meaningful life devoted to service, family and faith.

Russ proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, retiring from the U.S. Air Force Reserve at the rank of MSgt. He was later an investigator for the U.S. Department of Labor for over 30 years, where his integrity, diligence and compassion guided his work.

On October 12, 1952 Russ married the love of his life, Mary Jo Assel. During their 73 years of marriage, they built a life rooted in devotion and unwavering support for one another. Faith played a central part in Russ’s life. He gave countless volunteer hours to his church community, always offering his time and talents wherever needed.

Russ was notoriously frugal with himself but graciously generous with others. He will be remembered for his strong moral character and his deep love for his family, faith and country. All that knew him saw these qualities in him every day.

He was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Thelma, sister Wanda Smittle, brother Donald, and grandson Russell. Russ is survived by his wife Mary Jo, sons Dennis and Russell Mark, daughter Mary LeAnn Pendleton, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Westbrook Church, 9777 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, Kansas 66212, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Russell will be laid to rest on Friday, December 5, 2025 at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westbrooke Church, 9777 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS. 66212. In the Memo section please added Russ Smith Memorial.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.