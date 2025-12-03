Taylor-Made Homefront: The market says one thing…but if feels like another

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

I’m back! After a short hiatus, I’m thrilled to return as a contributor to the Johnson County Post. The market has kept us on our toes lately, so I thought I’d kick things off with a quick update on how things feel out there.

Heartland MLS (KC) inventory is sitting at 2.9 months of supply right now, meaning it would take just under three months for all active homes to sell at the current pace. The 12-month average is a bit lower at 2.36 months. Either way, inventory is still on the low side and would normally suggest a seller-leaning market.

But that’s not how it feels.

Even with low inventory, the pace has slowed. Buyers aren’t making quick decisions, and average days on market continue to creep up. The market actually feels more like a buyer’s market at the moment, even though the data doesn’t quite tell that story.

Home prices are still climbing, but moderately, up 5.6% year over year, instead of the double-digit spikes we saw post Covid.

Mortgage rates are still hovering a bit over 6% as I write this. That’s well below the long-term historical average (1971 to 2025) of about 7.7%. All signs point to this being our “new normal.” Buyers are slowly accepting that reality, but some are still holding out hope that sub 4% rates will magically return. Those fairytales were real from 2011 through early 2022, but my advice: don’t wait around for them. Any savings from a slightly lower rate would likely be eaten up by continued price appreciation.

Those of you who have read my column over the years know I’m not big on predictions. Too many variables. But here’s one small one: with the year appearing to end on lower inventory, we will most likely be in another fast-paced spring market in 2026. Maybe not as frenzied as this past spring, but certainly strong and leaning toward sellers.

So, to the potential homebuyers out there: it might be time to bundle up, pull on the snow boots, and get out there. As days on market stretch, you may find sellers who are ready to make a deal. People selling in December usually aren’t doing it for fun; something is motivating them. Motivated sellers often mean better opportunities for buyers.