Adrian “Ade” Ulsh

February 4, 1953 — November 18, 2025

Adrian Arthur Ulsh, affectionately known to his family as Ade & Papa, 72, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2025, after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s & Multiple Systems Atrophy. Born on February 4, 1953, in Brookfield, Missouri, Adrian lived a life marked by devotion to his family, a passion for helping others, and an unwavering commitment to the small business community.

Adrian was the beloved husband of Peggy Lynn Ulsh, with whom he shared a lifetime of love, partnership, and adventure. He was the proud and devoted father of Angie (Tony) DeFrancesco, Amber (Chris) Kling, and Adrian (Ellen) Ulsh. Nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family—especially his 8 grandchildren: Isabella, Kylee, Adrian, Landon, Noah, Gabby, Olivia, and Quinn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Alvin A. Ulsh and Justine Monroe, as well as siblings Alvin Andrew Ulsh and Ardis Hudson, and brother-in-law Tom Hudson. He is survived by his sister Toni McDaniel, brother-in-law Mike McDaniel, and sister-in-law Lynne Ulsh.

Professionally, Adrian was a visionary and a pioneer in the field of business coaching. Because of his passion for coaching and mentoring, Adrian co-founded Focused.com with Karl Bryan. He helped reshape the small business coaching industry by creating resources, tools, and training programs used by thousands of business owners around the world. He was the co-creator of the groundbreaking Profit Acceleration Software™, the first of its kind in the industry, and an influential leader in developing online education programs for entrepreneurs.

Throughout his career, Adrian conducted more than 3,500 seminars and workshops worldwide, personally training over 100,000 small business owners and coaches in marketing, sales, operations, finance, and strategic growth. His passion for teaching, impressive stage presence, gift for storytelling, and deep belief in the potential of small businesses left an indelible mark on those he served.

Before co-founding Focused.com, Adrian worked with AMA, OneCoach, and SkillPath/Rockhurst University, where he earned the Top Sales Award every year of his tenure—reflecting both his exceptional skill and his genuine dedication to helping people learn and progress.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Adrian found his greatest happiness in life’s simple joys: spending time with family, traveling, enjoying the lake, watching Sci-Fi and Marvel movies, and building the family lake house alongside his son. His presence was steady, warm, humorous, and deeply loving. His family will remember him for his unconditional dedication, support, wisdom, and his ability to bring people together.

In accordance with Adrian’s wishes, no funeral, viewing, or public service will be held. A private Celebration of Life will be shared with close family.

Honorary pallbearers include Adrian A. Ulsh, Adrian C. Ulsh, Noah Ulsh, Quinn Ulsh, Anthony DeFrancesco, Chris Kling, and Landon Kling.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Hospice or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition.

Adrian’s family takes comfort in knowing that his life’s work, his love, and his legacy will continue through the many lives he touched.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.