August 8, 1946 — November 15, 2025

Olathe

Albert U. Egharevba, 79, passed away peacefully on November 15th in Olathe, Kansas, surrounded by the family he loved so dearly. Born on August 8, 1946, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, he lived a life anchored in faith, compassion, and unwavering devotion to the people around him. His journey carried him across continents, yet no matter where he went, he touched lives with quiet strength and a generous heart.

He pursued higher education in the United States, earning both his Bachelor’s degree and MBA from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Upon returning to Nigeria, he devoted himself to teaching at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he helped shape and inspire countless young minds. He later transitioned into corporate leadership and retired in 2004 as General Manager of the Human Resource Development Department at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company. Known for his integrity, wisdom, and gift for nurturing others, he became a mentor to many who proudly credit him for their professional and personal growth.

A man of deep and steady faith, he served humbly as a Deacon at Flock of Christ Mission Church, living out the values he preached through kindness, humility, and generosity. Above all else, he was a family man. For 47 beautiful years, he shared a loving marriage with his wife, Patience Iziegbe Egharevba. Together, they raised five children: Eghosa, Oghogho (Alex), Abieyuwa, Osagie, and Omoruyi, who are married to Crystal, Adewunmi, Michael, Ogechi, and Itohan, respectively. Each of them brought immense pride and joy. His grandchildren, Emmanuel, Eliza, Afiangbe, Ethan, Asher, Oghosa, Ava, Noah, David, and Dion were the lights of his later years, constantly bringing him laughter and delight. He is also lovingly remembered by his siblings, whom he also loved deeply: Samuel Egharevba, Elizabeth Aigbologa, Clara Ighama, Victoria Ogbeide, Philip Egharevba, Friday Egharevba, Patricia Igiehon, Carol Agho, Stanley Egharevba, Oscar Egharevba, Oliver Egharevba, Christopher Egharevba, Brenda Odiase, Margaret Egharevba, Bridget Agbonifo, Omosefe Omorodion, and Comfort Izedomwen, along with the Ajayi and Ogbeide families, who shared in his life, love, and memories.

Beyond his devotion to work and family, he found joy in the simple, meaningful pleasures of life, watching soccer, tennis, and American football, and above all, spending time with those he loved. Friends and family remember him as hardworking, dependable, humble, and warm. A man whose humor could soften any moment and whose presence made every room feel lighter. His commitment to community shone through his involvement in the Circle of Friends, Edo Club, and Legends Club. Whether in Benin City, Warri, Port Harcourt, Abuja, or abroad, he left behind a trail of kindness, leadership, and unforgettable memories.

He’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched with his mentorship, his generosity, and his steadfast love. To honor his memory, the family invites memorial contributions to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Though he is no longer with us, the impact of his life remains immeasurable. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Celebration of Life/Interment

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Starts at 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Livestream

Click to watch

Reception

Saturday, December 20, 2025

2:00 – 5:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

