Kansas City native, Alvin Levin, 94, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2025, in Olathe, KS, surrounded by his loving family.

Although his birth certificate gives August 30, 1931 as his birth date, family lore, supported by his parents, the late Frank and Flora Levin, always said he was born on August 31.

He treasured memories of a childhood populated by his large and caring extended family, as well as boyhood friends. Alvin loved telling stories of “the way things were.”

A veteran of the Missouri National Guard, 35th Division, Alvin later worked in sales for women’s apparel manufacturing, management and ownership for many years, first in Kansas City, and later in Dallas, TX.

In 1999, he and his wife, Barbara Fresh, moved to Gig Harbor, WA, living in and loving the Pacific Northwest for 15 years, during which he served as a volunteer handicap parking enforcement officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Later they moved to Redmond, OR and, in 2016, to Olathe, KS.

Alvin’s later years were enriched by his love of the family felines, most notably the rascal Danny, and sweet boys Simba and Janga.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Barbara Fresh, four sons, Paul (Scott Yi) of Chicago, IL, David of Vacaville, CA, Mark (Joanne) of Omaha, NE, and Jeffrey (Ami) of Olathe, KS, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, brothers Lawrence (Meta) Chicago, IL, and Gary “Bud” (Sharon), Overland Park, KS, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

No funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore, OK, or the animal rescue organization of your choice.

