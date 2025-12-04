Annette Holmes Franco

August 8, 1949 — November 22, 2025

Overland Park

Annette Franco, 76 years of age, passed away at home on Saturday, November 22 ,2025.

Annette was born on August 8, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri to Helen Lauck Holmes and Richard L. Holmes. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, a hospital she would later work at as a nurse. She was the youngest of 3 children, older siblings Helen Louise Bontrager and John Richard Holmes, both now deceased. Annette graduated in 1967 from Southeast High School in Kansas City, MO.

Annette was in the service field for most of her life, working as a waitress, a nurse, secretary, housekeeper, and nanny. She became a nurse in 1970 through studies at Central Missouri State College and KCMO Board of Education Nursing Program. She worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s and would regale her family with tales of her days in nursing.

Annette married Pedro H.“Pete” Franco, Jr. in 1971. Together, they raised 3 children, Alana, Tom, and Jayna. She was involved with her daughters’ Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls troops as a leader, and a proud mom to Tom’s baseball team activities.

Annette cherished family celebrations and hosted countless birthday and holiday dinners over the years. She loved corresponding and was known to never forget family or friends’ birthdates and would mail cards out, weekly. She loved her children, grandchildren, animals, friends, music, reading, and current events and politics. A lifelong Progressive, she served People for Animal Rights as their Secretary, and supported environmental, women’s rights, animal, and homeless organizations.

Annette was widowed in 2009 with the passing of husband, Pete. She is survived by her children, Alana Franco (Brian), Tom Franco (Jessica), and Jayna Greene (Nate), and 6 Grandchildren, Wilson, Georgia, Vincent, Zeke, Calvin, and Carys. She is also survived by cousins, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends and family during Annette’s visitation at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 15, 2025, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM.

Committal ceremony will be at 3:00 PM on the grounds. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Chain of Hope or Uplift.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.