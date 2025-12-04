Carole Antoinette Vaubel

May 11, 1939 — November 28, 2025

Carole Vaubel (née Wytesko) was born May 11, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas, and died at age 86 on November 28, 2025, in Mission, Kansas.

Carole was the oldest of three children born of Tony and Eva Wytesko. Along with her brother Robert and sister Linda, Carole was raised in the Russian neighborhood of Kansas City, KS. This is where she learned to love cooking and sewing. She also developed a love for travel from her Aunt Ruby and Uncle Jim, who would fly her to visit them in New York City and Miami, FL.

After graduation from Wyandotte High School, Carole worked as a secretary in downtown Kansas City, MO. She met her husband Vern on a blind date set up by mutual friends. They were both surprised to learn on their first date that they shared the same birthday. The two were married November 19, 1960, and lived in Overland Park, Kansas.

In 1970, the Vaubel family moved to Paola, Kansas. Carole was a homemaker while the children were young. She cooked delicious meals, using fresh and canned food from the family garden. Carole also enjoyed sewing clothing for herself and her children. She had active roles in EHU and as a homeroom mother at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Through Holy Trinity Church, Carole and Vern became active in Marriage Encounter, where they made lifelong friendships.

As her children grew, Carole returned to work outside the home. She worked at Lakemary Center in Paola, followed by the Jones Store at Metcalf South, then Tiffany Town Hallmark in Prairie Village.

For five years, Carole served alongside Vern on the Divan for the Abdallah Shrine. As a Divan Lady, she supported the Abdallah Shrine in its mission.

Carole and Vern loved to travel in their RV. Together, they visited every state in the USA, except Hawaii. Eventually Carole and Vern became snowbirds, spending winters in Fort Myers, FL, and summers in their Prairie Village home.

Carole and Vern have been blessed with many good friends from the Abdallah Shrine, from their years at Cypress Woods in Fort Myers, and most recently from their senior living center in Mission, KS. Carole is lovingly remembered by her husband Vern (Mission, KS), her sister Linda (Kansas City, KS), her four children: Kevin (Peggy, Ft. Collins, CO), Phillip (Roeland Park, KS), Lisa (Brad DuBois, Loveland, CO), and Eric (Bethani, Delray, WV), nine grandchildren and numerous greatgrandchildren. Carole and Vern recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

During most of 2025, Carole received care at home from Interim Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Interim Healthcare, St. Pius X Catholic Church, or to your local hospice provider.

Mass for Carole will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 10:30am, at St Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Rd., Mission, KS 66202.

