October 21, 1936 — November 23, 2025

Shawnee

Carolyn Dendinger Mitchell passed away November 23, 2025 at the Brookdale College Square assisted living facility in Overland Park, KS. She was 89.

Carolyn Anne was born October 21, 1936 in Augusta ME, the fifth child and only daughter of Walter C. and Eunice Dendinger. The family relocated the following year to Atlanta GA, where Walter worked as an inspector for the US Department of Agriculture, and where Carolyn grew up and attended school. She graduated from Henry Grady High School in midtown Atlanta in 1955. At the age of 20, she started working as a Stewardess [flight attendant] for Southern Airways. It was through mutual friends in the airline industry that she met her future husband Robert DeFonso, who at the time was a ground services employee of Trans World Airlines. They were married in College Park, GA in March 1959.

After a short period living in Merrick New York, on Long Island, the growing DeFonso family moved to Prairie Village Kansas. When all her children were older, Carolyn went back to school to further her education, first at Johnson County Community College, and later at Park University from which in 1988 she graduated with Distinction with a degree in Data Systems Management. Using her new skills, Carolyn worked first for Black and Veatch Engineers, and later for the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Another new interest for Carolyn was running, which she adopted enthusiastically as a life-enriching pursuit. Becoming active in local running groups, she took part in team-based relays and in the Kansas City area Corporate Challenge, but her real passion was for marathon (26.2 miles) races. Carolyn eventually completed 175 certified marathons, including one on each of the seven continents, and at least three marathons in each of the 50 states. Among her many accomplishments, in 2010 she was selected to receive the “WIN for KC Senior Sportswoman Award,” receiving this recognition at a banquet held at Crown Center where she sat alongside Billie Jean King. She also held respect and friendship from her running colleagues, and was strong in her commitment to the close-knit community of which she was an active member.

Carolyn is survived by her four children: sons Daniel DeFonso Overland Park KS, Chet DeFonso Marquette MI, and Eric DeFonso, Lafayette CO, and daughter Connie Deverill (Dave) Shawnee KS; five grandchildren Gabrielle Michels and Grant DeFonso, and Zach, Nick, and Ryan Deverill; and one great-grandson, Theo Michels. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of three causes that Carolyn cared much about: the Audubon Society, the American Indian College Fund, or WIN for KC [the Women’s Intersport Network for Kansas City].

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 19, from 1 to 3:30 pm at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.