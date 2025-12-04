January 23, 1933 — November 28, 2025

Lenexa

Carolyn Louise Hale passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones at her home. She was 92 years old. Please check back soon for an obituary from the family.

A visitation will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on Friday, December 12, 2025 from 5 to 7pm. A funeral service will begin at 3pm at the Lenexa United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 13, 2025. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Cemetery with her late husband, Wayne Hale, at a later date.

