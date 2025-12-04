David Lind

February 27, 1963 — November 14, 2025

Overland Park

David Jonathan Lind, born February 27, 1963 in Detroit, MI, died of natural causes November 14, 2025 at his home in Overland Park, KS. David was a gentle and joy-filled man who went to be with the Lord at the age of 62. Born with Down’s Syndrome, he faced life with a purity of spirit and courage that inspired everyone who was blessed enough to know him. Though his challenges were real, his love was greater. Through his smile, quick wit, and bright, brotherly love, David always softened the hearts of those around him.

David loved sports – he especially rooted for the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and Sporting Kansas City Soccer. He enjoyed a few TV shows including M*A*S*H, Home Improvement, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Walker Texas Ranger. He loved simple gifts: a warm hug, a favorite snack, or the sound of laughter around a family table. His mischievous humor was always a joy to experience. He liked to tell jokes, make people laugh, and impersonate Elvis Presley – not only dressing the part but also singing all of Elvis’s greatest hits. He was a gift to us all.

To his family, he was a treasured brother and uncle, always remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and names. David was a graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School. He loved Jesus, his family, his longtime friends at Valley View United Methodist Church’s Evening Care, his friends at Overland Park Assembly of God, and all the wonderful people at Johnson County Developmental Supports.

David was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Susan, in 2010, his mother, Irene, in 2015, his father, Arthur, in 2021, and his brother-in-law Steve (Rebecca) DeBusk in 2023. He is survived by his sisters, Laura, of Bradenton, FL and Rebecca, of Franklinton, NC, and his brothers, Jim (Tammy), of Lenexa, KS, and Roger (Suzie) of Westerville, OH. He leaves behind sisters-in law, beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.

His Celebration of Life service will be held at Johnson County Developmental Supports 10501 Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS at 1 PM on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.