June 3rd, 1996 – November 20th, 2025

The Family of Dominic (Dom) Julian Patrick Galeazzi of Leawood, Kansas is saddened to announce his passing away peacefully on November 20, 2025, at the age of 29.

Dom was a graduate of Blue Valley High School class of 2014 and recently resided in Leawood.

Dom was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie, and his brother, Zachary and is survived by his father, Joe and his stepmother Annette; brothers Nick, Chris, Gabe; sister Alexandrea and stepsisters Andrea and Angela.

Through organ donation Dom is the hero to two recipient’s whose lives were extended. Dom’s heavenly mission has started.

Dom is loved and will be greatly missed and remembered by a large family and a network of close friends for the rest of their lives.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.