Evelyn Regan

September 26, 1929 — December 2, 2025

Shawnee

Evelyn Elizabeth Regan, 96, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on December 2, 2025.

Evelyn was born on September 26, 1929, in Louisville, Kentucky, to John Arnold and Emily Arnold. On September 26, 1953, she married the love of her life, Wayne Regan.

Evelyn was first and foremost Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma, and she lived with a deep passion for her family. In 1954, Evelyn and Wayne founded Wayne Regan Realtors, now known as Coldwell Banker Regan Realtors.

Evelyn loved spending time with her family, and she brought that same enthusiasm to the golf course and the card table. She was fiercely competitive—in the best way—and she passed that spirited determination on to her children and grandchildren. She had an unforgettable laugh that could fill a room and lift everyone’s mood in an instant. Evelyn taught her family that family comes first, and that loving and supporting one another is what matters most. A deeply devout Catholic, her faith was the foundation of her life and a steady example to all who knew her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, John Patrick Arnold; her mother, Emily Arnold; her Husband Martin (Wayne) Regan, her brothers, John Arnold, Gilbert Arnold, and Don Arnold; her sister, Mary; her son, Martin W. Regan Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Regan; and her sons-in-law, Timothy Porter and Kevin Hager.

Survivors include her children: Michael Regan; Kathleen Dorman (Mike); Lisa Bourquin (Joseph); Evelyn Porter; Joni Nachbar (Richard); and Patrick Regan (Rebecca); as well as 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A Rosary and visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests:

• St. Joseph Catholic Church – Generations Growing Together Campaign, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203 (online: https://church.stjoeshawnee.org/capital-campaign), or

• Friends of Johnson County Developmental Support, 10501 Lackman Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.