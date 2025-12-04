Gail Gordon Snyder

June 15, 1943 — November 21, 2025

Olathe

Gail G. Snyder, 82, of Olathe, KS passed away on Friday, November 21, 2025 surrounded by the love of family and their dog, Buddy after a long and courageous five year battle with cancer. He never complained and became an inspiration to many who were fighting their own health issues.

Gail was born on June 15, 1943 to Esther P. (Bruns) and Arthur R. Snyder. Gail was a life long resident of Johnson County, KS until he retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in 2003. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, and then immediately enlisted in the United States Army for eight years of service. He married Betsy LaFollette in 1962. They became the parents of three children: Christa, Cathy, and Bob. Gail then went through training to become a journeyman pipefitter and was employed by Honeywell for 30 years. He finished his career with Siemens for seven more years before his retirement. While he was employed, he followed his passion and began a beef cattle operation and a thriving custom hay business. This was a side business he continued for 25 years. Simultaneously, he bought five rental houses and rehabbed and maintained them. After all the years of hard work providing for his family, he built a home at the Lake of the Ozarks and retired (if you can call it that)! He enjoyed every hour; fishing, boating, and building custom furniture for family and friends. Gail worked tirelessly at every church he attended serving as an elder or on the Board of Trustees. At their church in Camdenton, MO he helped: remodel the church, build a youth facility, remodel a quilting/craft house, and completely remodel the church parsonage. Gail was always ready and willing to serve the Lord with his time and talents.

Gail is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betsy Snyder of the home; three children: Christa Gipson (Terry) of Paola, KS; Cathy Drake (Kris) of Olathe, KS; Robert Snyder (Kari) of Louisburg, KS; Eight grandchildren: Dustin Gipson (Drew), Joshua Unger (Erica), Ryan Gipson (Robin), Courtney Unger, Jacquelynn Gipson (Katie), Samuel Rew (Allana), Ashtyn Bray (Adam), Wesley Snyder (all of whom live close by, and were a constant part of their grandparent’s lives); Many loving great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; Six nieces and nephews: Scott Snyder (Jane)/ Bahamas, Leslie Smoots (Arnie) /KS, Erin Roper (Ted), John Edmondson, Billy Edmondson (Sarah)/AZ, Tracy Abrams (Matt)/TN; a brother, Gary Snyder/MD; and a sister-in law, Amy Nicely/AZ.

Gail will forever be remembered for his strong faith in God, his love and support of his family, his generous spirit in service to others, and the many stories he would share with all who would listen. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched on his journey through this life.

The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, December 5, 2025 at DeSoto United Methodist Church at 8760 Kill Creek Road, with visitation beginning at 11 AM. Following the service, the family will attend a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to DeSoto United Methodist Church (under “please specify” include Vision 2030/Gail Snyder) or Olathe Health Charitable Foundation (please click “in honor or in memory” and select Hospice House for the area of greatest need).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.