George “Buddy” Alexander Riley Jr.

July 12, 1935 — November 26, 2025

Overland Park

George Alexander Riley Jr., 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2025, at Homestead Assisted Living & Memory Care of Overland Park.

Born on July 12, 1935, in Edgerton, Kansas, George was the son of Rozella (Haliburton) and George A. “Buster” Riley. He grew up in Edgerton and attended Edgerton High School.

In 1954, George proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country until 1956. Following his military service, he worked in construction and as an ironworker alongside his father.

George began a distinguished 25-year career in law enforcement with the Overland Park Police Department, serving from 1962 until his retirement in 1987. During his tenure as both a patrolman (along with his partner was the 1st motorcycle patrolman in Overland Park history) and detective, he earned a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and compassion. He was also selected to serve on the Kansas City Metro Squad as a major case investigator, a role that reflected his exceptional skill and commitment to justice.

After retiring from the police force, George quickly found that he wasn’t suited for idle time. Ready for a new challenge, he began a second career with the Kansas Department of Revenue Dealer Licensing Bureau, where he worked as a Field Supervisor. His strong work ethic, fairness, and sharp attention to detail made him a valued member of the department.

George married Judith Ann Dye in 1968, and they shared many happy years together until her passing in 1975. On April 22, 1976, he married Karen Stout, and the two were devoted partners for 42 years. Their life together was filled with laughter, hard work, and a love of travel. George especially cherished their trips across the United States and their adventures in Ireland and France.

In addition to traveling, George found a love for soccer that took root in the mid-1970s. What started with coaching grew into a deep and lasting passion, drawing him onto the field as a referee. He spent many years officiating at the club, high school, and college levels, earning the respect of players, coaches, and fellow officials for his knowledge and enthusiasm for the game.

Known for being handy, no task was too big for George to master. He always took great care in how things were done, often believing he could do it better himself. His garage—always immaculate, with every tool in its proper place—stood as a testament to his pride, precision, and dedication to doing things the right way.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Rozella and George “Buster” Riley; his brother, George; his son, George Riley; and his wives, Judith Dye Riley and Karen Stout Riley.

He is survived by his sisters Myrna, Linda, and Janie; his sons Rocky (Laurie) and Todd (Maggie) his daughter Terri Crowder; his stepdaughters Penny and Ginny Reeves (Bob Brada); and his grandchildren who brought him immense joy: Grace, Colin Riley, Katelyn Reeves, Joseph Smith, and Riley Amanda Riley. He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of Rocky, Terri and George, Shari Ann Deery.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 13th at 10:30 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a man who served, supported, and loved with all his heart.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Community Health, 16201 W 95th St. Suite 220, Lenexa, KS 66219.

George will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.