Nov 20, 1933 – Nov 17, 2025

Geraldine “Jerry” Rogers of DeSoto, Kansas passed away on November 17, 2025, after a brief illness. Born in Aurora, Missouri on November 20, 1933. She spent the majority of her life in Emporia, Kansas. There she was a dedicated member of the St. Marks Lutheran Church, she was an avid golfer and she and her husband were involved with the antique car club and the American Legion. In 2023 she made the decision to move to DeSoto, Kansas to an assisted living facility to be near her oldest son Mike Rogers where she made many new friends and enjoyed spending time with Mike at many Rotary events. She will be deeply missed by all of her long-time friends in Emporia and her new friends in DeSoto for her kindness, sense of humor, and strong loyalty to those she cared about.

She is survived by her two sons Mike Rogers and his wife Jean of DeSoto, Kansas and Jeff Rogers and his wife Becky of Pearland, Texas; her six grandchildren Michael Rogers and his wife Jill of Kansas City, Kansas, Eric Rogers of DeSoto, Kansas, Ryan Rogers and his wife Crystal of Raymore, Missouri, Shane Bratcher of Kansas City, Kansas, Amy Bratcher Holt and her husband Richard of Andover, Kansas, and Justin Rogers and his wife Amanda of Pearland, Texas, ten Great Grandchildren, six, soon to be seven Great-Great Grandchildren and her sister Susie of Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charlie Rogers, her 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

A private service for her family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in her name to either St. Marks Lutheran Church, 1508 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS, 66801 or DeSoto Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 365, DeSoto, KS, 66018 which provides scholarships for students to attend trade schools.

