Dec 10, 1941 – Nov 29, 2025

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Holcomb, age 83, passed away November 29, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas at the University of Kansas Hospital.

She was born in San Angelo, Texas to Wendell & Bonnie Mund Yates, on December 10, 1941, and graduated from San Angelo Central High School. She was a member of South Olivet Baptist Church in Olathe for 15 years & Temple Baptist Church in Olathe for 20 years. She worked for Olan Mills Portrait Studios & ETC Institute in Olathe. Gwen was a bowler, crocheter, & loved to go to garage sales.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband, A.T. Holcomb & brother, Ronnie Yates. Gwen is survived by Son, Jeffrey Holcomb; Daughter, Angela Holcomb; Sister-in-law, Bonnie Holcomb & many loving nephews & nieces.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Olathe Kansas Animal Shelter Web Donations, The American Cancer Society Donate Today, The Epilepsy Foundation Ways to Give, Special Olympics of Kansas Donate, or a charity of their choice.

