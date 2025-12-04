fbpx
Howard Paul Bodine

January 16, 1959 — November 8, 2025
Lenexa

Funeral Service

Friday, December 12, 2025

Starts at 9:30 am (Central time)

Hope Chapel

12480 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062

Celebration of Life

Friday, December 12, 2025

11:30 am – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Fiorella’s Event Center

9000 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to S3 Ministry.

