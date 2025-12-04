Obituaries December 4, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Howard Paul Bodine Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL January 16, 1959 — November 8, 2025 Lenexa Funeral Service Friday, December 12, 2025 Starts at 9:30 am (Central time) Hope Chapel 12480 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 Celebration of Life Friday, December 12, 2025 11:30 am – 4:00 pm (Central time) Fiorella’s Event Center 9000 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS 66221 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to S3 Ministry. Previous articleLavonna Ruth KirbyNext articleGail Gordon Snyder