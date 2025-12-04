September 4, 1937 — November 29, 2025

Overland Park

Kenneth Gower Hodson passed away Saturday, November 29, 2025 at his home. Kenneth was born September 4, 1937 in Ixopo, South Africa to Charles James and Viola Ruth Hodson. On April 23, 1962 he married Anne L. Smith in Ixopo, South Africa. In October 2002 they immigrated to the United States.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Meredith (Ruth), Valerie (Colin), and Colin (Esme). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne L. Hodson; daughters, Mandy and Wendy (Michael); siblings, Leslie (Joan), and Yvonne and grandchildren, Amy (Zach) and Alec.

Kenneth “Pappy” Hodson has gone fishing in the vast and beautiful sky, and we will miss him more than anyone will ever know. There was never a machine he couldn’t fix, a fish he couldn’t catch, or a spirit he couldn’t lift. His mischievous antics and loving actions touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of his company. He is survived by a family who saw him as an inspiration, and will always remember his charm, wit, and giving nature. He made us all feel as if every moment was a joy or a reason for laughter, and while we grieve in the moment, we will continue together in his honor and loving memory.

A memorial service will be 10:00 am on Friday, December 12th at the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. In lieu of floral tributes we would prefer to suggest donations in memory of Ken to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (see: https://www.stjude.org and click on “Donate Now”).

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.