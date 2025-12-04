October 1, 1937 — November 25, 2025

Shawnee

Larry Glenn Clark, age 88, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 25, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Larry was born on October 1, 1937, in Wichita, Kansas, to Glen and Edna (Reynolds) Clark. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, Larry lived a long life marked by faith, hard work, loyalty, and an unwavering love for his family.

Larry married the love of his life, Nancy (Larkin) Clark, and together they shared 67 beautiful years of marriage. Their home was built on laughter, patience, commitment, and the strength that comes from facing life’s joys and challenges hand-in-hand.

Larry retired from the Santa Fe Railroad, where he worked faithfully for many years before beginning a second career as an over-the-road truck driver. He took great pride in his work and was admired for his strong work ethic and dependability.

A man with many interests, Larry loved fishing, was an excellent bowler, and had played basketball in high school. He cherished family time—especially cheering on his children and grandchildren in every sport they played. He loved watching his daughter Trisha play volleyball, rarely missed a game his boys played growing up, and spent countless hours watching sports on TV. He enjoyed family gatherings, Mexican food, and especially desserts. Nothing made him happier than watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play live sports and seeing his family grow.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Edna (Reynolds) Clark; his brother, Gale Clark; Donna (Barnes) Clark; his beloved son, Randy Clark; and his granddaughter, Katherine Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; his children Keith Clark, Jeff Clark and Donna (Moore) Clark, Tim Clark and Rhonda (Johnson) Clark, and Trisha (Clark) Terada and Kaz Terada. Larry leaves behind a remarkable legacy through 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and one more blessing on the way.

Above all else, Larry was devoted to his family. He was their encourager, protector, and quiet foundation. He lived a life that taught by example—showing what it means to work hard, love deeply, forgive often, and stay steady through every season of life. His greatest achievement was always his family.

Though Larry will be deeply missed, his love, humor, and the lessons he leaves behind will live on through the generations that follow. His was a life well lived and a legacy beautifully formed.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

A memorial service will be 10:30 am, Friday, December 5, 2025 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N 119th St W, Wichita, KS 67235.

