Marcia Kyle Rinehart

Jun 15, 1941 – Nov 25, 2025

Marcia Rinehart (née Kyle) passed away peacefully on November 25, 2025. In her final days, she was surrounded by her children, other family, and friends. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents, Anona (“Toni”) and Byron (“Bud”) Kyle, and her husband of almost 49 years, Richard (“Dick”) Rinehart. Marcia is survived by her children Sheridan, Matthew, and Kyle (Candice), three grandsons Ian, Nicholas, and Jeffrey, brother Dana Kyle (Ada Sue), sister-in-law Diane DeWeese, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Marcia’s family and friends will miss her quick smile and bright eyes.

Marcia was born on the family dairy farm in Mankato, Kansas on June 15, 1941, in the room in which her father was born. As a young child, she played games with her cousins, made mud pies in the yard, and loved animals. As she grew, Marcia discovered books and music, and she enjoyed teaching younger children at Sunday School. Marcia graduated from Colby High School in 1959, where she was a member of the choir and band. Marcia graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in French and Education, using these degrees as a French teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District in the 1960s.

Marcia met the love of her life, Dick Rinehart, at All Souls Unitarian Church in 1965. They married in June of 1966 in Chanute, Kansas and thereafter lived in the Kansas City area, first in a small home off the Plaza then in Prairie Village, Leawood, and Lenexa. Marcia was a proud mother – always interested in her children’s activities and happy to help in any way possible. Her children fondly remember their mom reading to them, singing songs to them, and discussing the day’s activities over a plate of fresh-baked cookies. During summer breaks from school, she would often take her children on excursions to the Nelson-Atkins Museum, where she had worked as a docent, and local libraries to load up on books. Marcia enjoyed participating in book clubs and organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution and P.E.O. Sisterhood. She treasured time spent talking with a friend over a cup of tea.

Throughout her life, Marcia loved discovering and learning about new places. Marcia’s travel with Dick and her family throughout the United States as well as 50+ countries across five continents shaped her understanding of other peoples, cultures, and places while also increasing her appreciation for home in Kansas City.

Marcia dedicated much of her life to public service. She was a proud member of the League of Women Voters – advocating for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment and monitoring local government activities in the 1970s. She was a member of the Leawood City Council from 1978-1984 and was the Mayor of Leawood from 1987-1997. Her tenure as Mayor saw dramatic growth of the city, including the development of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and Leawood Town Center, the construction of a new Leawood City Hall, public space improvements (Leawood City Park, trail system, Ironhorse Golf Course), and establishment of Leawood’s sister city program with I-Lan Taiwan. Aside from her work in the Leawood city government, Marcia was a member and/or leader of numerous organizations, including Boards of Directors for the Johnson County Library, Johnson County Park and Recreation, Kansas Preservation Alliance, and the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, as well as PTAs of different schools.

Marcia’s family sincerely thanks the many caregivers, doctors, nurses, and therapists who helped her in the final years of her life. Although Marcia’s final years were sometimes difficult, she found comfort spending time with family and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the first-floor reception area of the Eastside Terrace building at Lakeview Village, 9000 Park Street, Lenexa, Kansas, from 5 PM to 7 PM on Friday December 12. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, Kansas, at 1 PM on Saturday December 13. A private inurnment will follow at a later date in Cowley County, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marcia’s memory to the food pantry at the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church (onrealm.org/smuuchurch/-/form/give/now), the Lakeview Village Foundation (lakeviewvillage.org/foundation), or the Kansas City Hospice House (kchospice.org/donate).

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.