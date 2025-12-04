It is with deep love and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Robert Garcia, age 63, from Overland Park, Kansas on November 22, 2025. Mark was a devoted husband, beloved father, loving brother and a cherished friend to so many people.

On January 4, 1962, Mark was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti to Colonel Robert E. Garcia, USMC and Nancy Merritt Garcia. Mark graduated from Fallbrook Union High School in Fallbrook, California in 1980. He attended the University of Kansas and graduated with a BS in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Mark had a diverse career including being a bar manager at The Lighthouse, a salesman at The Pete Garcia Company, and a restaurant/bar owner at Longshots Café and Good Libations. After the birth of his daughter, he pivoted and changed career paths and was hired as an IT Specialist (with absolutely no experience – he was told it was because he showed he could “get things done”). He worked in Information Technology at Hallmark and then as a Project Manager at Sprint, followed by his final position as VP and Program Manager at Commerce Bank.

A proud Eagle Scout from Troop 775 in Camp Pendleton, California, Mark devoted more than 25+ of his adult years to serving Boy Scout Troop 218 in numerous roles including Scoutmaster, Order of the Arrow, and Mic-O-Say. His leadership, patience, and genuine belief in the potential of young people shaped the lives of countless Scouts. He guided many on their journeys to becoming confident, capable adults, and his impact on the troop—and the community—will endure for generations.

Mark built a life defined by compassion, generosity, and quiet strength. For 35 years, he shared an unwavering love and was best friends with his wife, Barbara, in a partnership rooted in love, loyalty, and mutual respect. Together they raised two amazing children, Delaney and Dawson, who were the pride and joy of their lives. As a family, they traveled to all 50 states and had countless cultural and educational experiences, as well as too many fun adventures to list.

Those who knew Mark will remember him as a caregiver in every sense of the word. He was always the first to offer help, the steady hand in times of need, and the friend who would drop everything to be there for someone else. His kindness was not loud or showy but lived daily through small acts of service and a heart that always put others before himself.

Whether fixing something around the house, showing up when someone needed support, or simply offering a warm smile, he made the world better by being in it. His gentle spirit, generous nature, and unwavering dedication to his family and community will forever remain part of the legacy he leaves behind.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Nancy Garcia and foster sister Tracie Tramposh Surber. He is survived by his wife Barbara Garcia, children Delaney Garcia Schmidt (Graham), Dawson Garcia, siblings Cidni Vaughn (Greg) and Randy Garcia (Jennifer), and his foreign exchange brother Hector Araujo (Marisol), and a loving extended family.

Though our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in the countless ways he touched our lives. His love will continue to guide us, and his memory will remain a blessing to all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held on December 13, 2025, at Church of the Resurrection Leawood – Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224, where all who loved him are welcome to gather, remember, and honor the extraordinary man he was.

The visitation will start at 9:30am, followed by the service at 10:30am with a reception (cookies and drinks) until noon in the Wesley Narthex.

For those that cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed and will be available to join 30 minutes before the service (10am) at https://resurrection.church/memorialsonline

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to: www.KCHospice.org/donate KC Hospice was with Mark almost daily in his last month and was dedicated to his care and comfort, as well as his family’s well-being.

