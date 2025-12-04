Jan 31, 1953 – Nov 26, 2025

Mary Ellen Moch, 72, Prairie Village, KS was called home to heaven on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at KU Medical Center, with her husband at her side holding hands until the angels came.

Mary Ellen was born January 31, 1953 to John and Joyce (Barnes) Faish in Washington, DC. The family moved to family settle in Kansas City, Missouri in late 1953.

She attended school in the North Kansas City School District, graduating from Oak Park High School in 1971. She attended college at the University of Missouri. Upon graduating she taught home economics in the Turner School District at Pierson Junior High and Highland Junior High. Later she worked at Leiters Fabrics in Kansas City, Missouri and at KU Medical Center before her final job at SYSCO Food Services of Kansas City. Mary Ellen married her best friend and co-worker, Gregory Moch on their lunch hour one beautiful sunny day, June 3, 2014. It was a fun day for them.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Greg, sister Karen Crownover; step daughter. Ashley (James) Evrard, stepson Tyler; niece Elizabeth (Patrick) Schonfeld and grandnephews Noah and Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be planned after the holiday season.

