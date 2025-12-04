Mike G. Fick

January 4, 1955 – November 28, 2025

Mike Fick passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025 after courageously living with lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease. Throughout it all he maintained a positive attitude and continued to show love and support to everyone around him.

He was born on January 4, 1955 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was raised in Kansas City, Missouri by Norma and Kenneth Cunningham. He graduated from Ruskin High School and later moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He met his wife Teresa through a mutual friend and they married in 1984. They raised two children together in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Mike enjoyed coffee while reading the newspaper, music, strawberry ice cream, and barbeque. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals – holding season tickets for the Chiefs for 28 years. He was a devoted fan and attended games no matter how good or bad the season was and no matter how cold the temperatures.

In his younger years he was adventurous – riding motorcycles, driving sports cars, attending concerts and skydiving. He was an exceptional bowler and bowled multiple 800 series. He later loved smoking barbeque all night long, growing tomatoes, and was handy around the house. He particularly loved his children and grandchildren and spent time reading stories, playing, and supporting their sports and activities. Mike and Teresa were also lovers of animals and had many beloved pets over the years. They also particularly loved feeding and watching the birds together and especially loved hummingbirds.

He ended his career at the National Archives, where he was able to hold the original patent for the Wright Brother’s “Flying Machine.”

He is survived and deeply missed by his wife Teresa Fick; daughter Ashley Fick Smith and husband Justin Smith; son Alexander Fick and his wife Jessica Fick and grandchildren Leo and Lyra; sister Lisa Cunningham; brother Glen Cunningham; and nieces and nephew, cousins, and many additional relatives and friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at Jack Stack Freight House (101 W 22nd St, Kansas City, MO 64108) Monday, December 8th at 1:00 pm for anyone who knew and loved Mike.