Norma June Reiman

September 26, 1925 — December 3, 2025

Kansas City

Norma J. Reiman passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Ignite Medical Resort in Kansas City, Kansas. The staff at Ascend Hospice -Palliative Care provided exceptional care for Norma the past 7 months. Miss Reiman was born on September 26, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri and resided in Roeland Park, KS for 70 years. She was 100 years of age. She worked for the Chevrolet Division of General Motors, retiring in 1980 after 31 years with the company. She was a long-time member of Village Presbyterian Church and was a former deacon. She had also been involved in volunteer work at the church, including the photographing of new members for several years. Miss Reiman was preceded in death by her parents Ben and June Reiman, and brothers Charles and Don Reiman. She is survived by her nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many other extended family members and friends.

The Memorial Service is pending at Village United Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. In memory of Norma, please contribute to the charity of your choice.

Memorial Service

Service will be held at a future date

Village Presbyterian

6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.