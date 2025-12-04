October 12, 1934 — November 16, 2025

Prairie Village

It is with sorrowful hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma Patricia Ann “Pat” Treiber. Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Prairie Village, Kansas. Born on October 12, 1934, in Battle Creek, Iowa, Pat led a full life of 91 years, during which she brought joy and smiles to everyone around her.

Pat grew up in Galva, Iowa where she was raised by her beloved aunt and uncle, Amanda and Adolph “Audie” Carstens. She loved playing high school basketball for the Galva Blue Devils where she was known for her left-handed hook shot. Going to State was one of her fondest memories. She loved riding her bike around town and worked at the local grocery store. It is there that she met her future husband Ralph “Try” Treiber from Danbury, Iowa. They were married on June 4, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Church in Schaller, Iowa. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska where Try was stationed and had many fun experiences there. Afterwards they moved to Sioux City, Iowa where she spent the majority of her life. They were blessed with five children-three sons and two daughters.

Pat started out as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell. She held various positions there and at U.S. West throughout her career. She met many good, lifelong friends at the telephone company. After she retired, she worked part-time at Harold’s Photography in the Southern Hills Mall for the sole reason of her love of photography. She also took a photography class at Briar Cliff College. She loved taking photos of nature and of her family and even helped out with friends’ weddings and graduation pictures.

Pat was an avid golfer, finding great joy on the golf course with her wonderful group of lifelong golf friends. After their golf games, they would enjoy lunch and camaraderie playing spirited card games of Shanghai. She won many a quarter from her friends during some competitive games. She brought Shanghai home to her family to play, as well, winning their quarters, too.

Pat loved being a mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She taught her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the beauty of the simple things in life-a pretty autumn leaf, an interesting pine cone, a beautiful flower. She never took anything too seriously and loved to laugh.

After the passing of her husband, Pat moved to Prairie Village, Kansas in 2017 where she loved snuggling with her dachshund, Rusty, being a regular at First Watch, feeding the squirrels, and supporting her local HomeGoods store.

She was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle Amanda and Audie Carstens, husband Try Treiber, son Chris Treiber, son-in-law Douglas Trobaugh, and granddaughter Elisabeth “Lizzie” Treiber.

Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses Kim (Marla) Treiber, Lori Treiber, Jan Alexander, Beth (Bob) Pigott, and Tom (Paula) Treiber, her grandchildren Kendra Trobaugh, Molly (Bryan) Canny, Christopher (Tara) Treiber, Ali (Trevor) Osterholt, Courtney (Nick) Lowther, Amanda Pigott, Abby (Jeff) Lister, Casey (Brian) Bethel, and Margaret Pigott, and her great-grandchildren Grace and Norah Treiber, Cecilia, Liliana, and Adelina Canny, Sullivan, Harrison, August, and Finnegan Treiber, Douglas and Enzley Jordan, Hudson Lister, and Mackenzie Bethel.

Pat will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She will always be with us in the memories of laughter shared, photos taken, and the hearts of all those lucky enough to have known her. She was truly one-of-a-kind. Until we meet again…

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.