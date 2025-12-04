Robert Byron Gadd

January 13, 1933 — November 20, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Robert “Bob” Gadd, 92, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on November 20, 2025. Service will be at 2pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Sunday, December 7, 2025. Reception will follow. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

I was born on Friday the 13th in January of 1933 in Kansas City, MO to Wilfred and Ellen Gadd. I had a great childhood with my two brothers. One my earliest achievements was becoming an Eagle Scout (with 3 palms). After graduating from KC’s Central High School in 1951, I served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. I was stationed at the Defense Printing Service in the Pentagon for 1 year and aboard ship in Korean waters for the remaining 3 years running the ship’s print shop. One of my greatest Navy thrills was traveling throughout the Far East with my ship’s basketball team. One year we played 4 games against the Philippine Olympic team and 4 more against the Nationalist Chinese Olympic team, winning 6 of those 8 games. One game was attended by Emperor Chiang Kai-Shek. In addition, we had a 26-0 record against all other teams we played that year.

I returned to Kansas City and pursued my career in the printing industry at Western Typesetting. At the same time I spent 7 years attending Rockhurst College night school obtaining my Bachelor Degree, After a three-year stint as a Sales Rep for IBM, I joined Inter-Collegiate Press as an independent Sales Rep selling and servicing high school and college yearbooks. I spent the next 33 years with them and their successor, Herff Jones, Inc. I was “Salesperson of the Year” 11 times and won every other honor ever given in my field including the “President’s Roundtable”. I co-authored an educational presentation on yearbook layout and design that was used extensively by yearbook staffs through the United States. One year, I personally serviced 182 different schools including 9 of the 16 National “All American” yearbooks in the United States. I spent my last 7 years as an Area Sales Manager and retired on December 31, 1998 as Special Projects Manager.

Later I found time to be involved in many leadership activities over the years including: Commissioner on the City of Overland Park Planning Commission for 13 years; Vestryman at The Church of the Good Shepherd and Chairman of their Building Committee; A grand total of 33 years on the following 3 Homes Association Boards: President of Wycliff Homes Association; President of Indian Creek Woods Townhome Association; and President of The Village at Deer Creek Townhome Association. As President of Brookridge Country Club, I held the distinction of being one of the only people to ever preside over a golf club while not being a golfer. In my later years, I was also a proud member and Treasurer of the Korean War Veterans Association as well as an active member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS.

I thoroughly enjoyed my travels through all 50 of the United States as well as to dozens of foreign countries. But no matter where I traveled, it was always great to get home to good old Kansas City!

I certainly was not without vices in my lifetime. However, I was proud to avoid some of the minor ones: I never smoked a cigarette; never tasted beer; never had a cup of coffee and never touched drugs —— can you imagine how wild I would have been had I indulged in any of those artificial stimulants? No, I wasn’t a fanatic; I just had no interest in using any of those four things. I also never had a cell phone —- does anyone REALLY need one?

I really enjoyed telling people of some unusual happenings in my life. In the late 1950’s, I played a solo on a grand piano on the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City — to an empty auditorium — except for the President and Vice President. That really is a true story! However, I guess for full disclosure I should mention they were the President and Vice President of my company. Many years later — I danced on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with my beautiful wife, Judith — unfortunately, again to an empty auditorium. And lastly, in 2008, I thoroughly enjoyed walking out on the glass bottom Sky Walk extending 4,000 feet over the floor of the Grand Canyon with other members of the Overland Park Planning Commission and City Council.

There’s also an unusual recurrence of the number 33 in my life — born in ’33, joined my primary employer at age 33, spent 33 years with them, met my wife when she was 33, my son was born when I was 33 and lastly, I spent a total of 33 years on three different home association boards —-strange!

As much as I enjoyed my many experiences, nothing would ever compare to the night I met Judith at the “World’s largest office party” at Crown Center. She has been the joy of my life, the love of my life and my best friend for over 43 years. In all those years, we NEVER cooked dinner at home – NOT ONCE! The instruction manual for the oven is still taped inside. I will also miss my daughter, Diane, of Olathe and son, RIck, of Overland Park. I always maintained a very close relationship with my two brothers (28.5 months between the three of us): Gene from California, who passed away in 2012, and Dick, from the KC area, who passed away in 2010. I will now be renewing my sibling relationship with them once again.

I’m hoping my personality, quick wit and humor will be missed by all of those who really knew me. In lieu of flowers, please go out and buy yourself something you want or need!

