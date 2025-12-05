Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor December 5, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Bond 2023 at work – enhancing facilities, technology & safety Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Thanks to our community’s exceptional support, the no-tax-increase Bond 2023 has been funding critical district projects in facilities, technology and safety! New and updated learning environments are already helping Blue Valley students excel. These improvements support our lifelong learners as they grow, achieve and prepare for what’s next! Previous articleFamilies feel left in lurch by sudden closure of beloved Overland Park preschoolNext articleLocal obituaries from Nov. 21 – Dec. 4