fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Bond 2023 at work – enhancing facilities, technology & safety

Share this story:

Thanks to our community’s exceptional support, the no-tax-increase Bond 2023 has been funding critical district projects in facilities, technology and safety!

New and updated learning environments are already helping Blue Valley students excel. These improvements support our lifelong learners as they grow, achieve and prepare for what’s next!

Previous article
Families feel left in lurch by sudden closure of beloved Overland Park preschool
Next article
Local obituaries from Nov. 21 – Dec. 4

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.