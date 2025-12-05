May 5th, 1948 – November 28th, 2025

Douglas “Doug” Lloyd McKinley, 77, passed away on November 28, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Born on May 5, 1948, in Belleville, Kansas, Doug graduated from Belleville High School and went on to earn degrees in Electrical Engineering and Finance from Kansas State University. Doug began his career at AT&T and later joined Sprint, where he was known for exceeding expectations through his engineering mind and innovative thinking. These same talents were applied at home, where he could fix anything and all things.

A passionate supporter of Kansas State University and the Kansas City Chiefs, Doug believed in daily cardio exercise and was known as “the running guy” around Shawnee. He was also persistent in keeping current with world news, completing daily puzzles, and cooking for his family. Scuba diving was his greatest passion; the Cayman Islands were a favorite destination. Doug often traveled with his children, sharing new experiences and learning opportunities. He was actively involved with his children’s sports teams, Boy Scouts, and school projects; always advocating for his children’s growth and happiness.

Doug’s love extended deeply to his family. He will be missed by his partner and wife of 29 years, Jan Minor McKinley; daughter Erin McKinley (Eric); son Andrew McKinley (Mallary); brother David McKinley, and seven grandchildren—Khale, Killian, Kade, Tobi, Ryann, Quinn, and Violet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Delphine McKinley.

Despite recent health challenges, Doug maintained his persistence and discipline, resulting in additional years of life. May Douglas McKinley’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him.

A private celebration of Doug’s life will be held by the family to honor his memory at a later date.

Expressions of condolences may be shared at www.cremationcenterkc.com.

Contributions in Doug’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the ASPCA (https://secure.aspca.org).

