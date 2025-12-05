fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Community Events
A JoCo holiday tradition, PV church’s ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ returns this weekend for 40th year

Southminster Presbyterian Church will be transformed once again to take "travelers" on a journey to see the newborn baby Jesus.

Three wise men tell King Herod about the star and the new king, who is believed to be a baby. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A decades-long tradition at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village is back for its 40th year this weekend.

The church’s immersive “Journey to Bethlehem” experience is planned for Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, once again transforming the church at 6306 Roe Ave. into the ancient world of the Christmas story.

The cast, made up of more than 100 volunteers, reenact seven scenes from the biblical Christmas story, as visitors — or “travelers” — make their way through the interactive presentation.

This year’s 40th edition, as in all past years, is free and open to the public each of the next two evenings:

  • Friday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Journey to Bethlehem is our gift to the community; come and experience the wonder of Christmas,” the church says on its website.

Here’s a look at what attendees can expect from this year’s “Journey to Bethlehem,” which takes roughly 20 minutes to walk through.

The tax collector calls families forward in the first scene. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The travelers seek information about the star and the new king at a marketplace. Above, a merchant. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Then, travelers land in King Herod’s court. Above, King Herod. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
At the fire of nomads, an angel appears and speaks of the new king. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Shepherds discuss the strange star in the sky and say they believe the star marks the spot of Bethlehem. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The shepherds take the travelers to an inn, where the innkeeper mentions a pregnant woman and man who were directed to a nearby stable because no more rooms were available.
The travelers arrive at an inn, where the innkeeper mentions a pregnant woman and man who were directed to a nearby stable because no more rooms were available. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A family awaits a room and hears of the new king at the inn. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The journey ends with Mary and Joseph looking over the baby Jesus. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

