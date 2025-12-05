A decades-long tradition at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village is back for its 40th year this weekend.

The church’s immersive “Journey to Bethlehem” experience is planned for Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, once again transforming the church at 6306 Roe Ave. into the ancient world of the Christmas story.

The cast, made up of more than 100 volunteers, reenact seven scenes from the biblical Christmas story, as visitors — or “travelers” — make their way through the interactive presentation.

This year’s 40th edition, as in all past years, is free and open to the public each of the next two evenings:

Friday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Journey to Bethlehem is our gift to the community; come and experience the wonder of Christmas,” the church says on its website.

Here’s a look at what attendees can expect from this year’s “Journey to Bethlehem,” which takes roughly 20 minutes to walk through.