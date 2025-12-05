Obituaries December 5, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Nov. 21 – Dec. 4 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Holcomb; Alvin Levin; Mary Ellen Moch; Marcia Kyle Rinehart; Mark Robert Garcia; Geraldine “Jerry” Rogers; Robert Byron Gadd; Gail Gordon Snyder; Howard Paul Bodine; Lavonna Ruth Kirby; Annette Holmes Franco; Albert U Egharevba; Norma June Reiman; Richard Clifford Halterman Adrian “Ade” Ulsh; Dominic “Dom” Julian Patrick Galeazzi; Evelyn Regan; Kenneth Gower Hodson; Carolyn Louise Hale; Carole Antoinette Vaubel; George “Buddy” Alexander Riley Jr.; Larry Glenn Clark; Carolyn Dendinger Mitchell; Rodney Dale Petersen; Gary Wayne Swanson; Patricia Ann “Pat” Treiber; David Lind; Mike G. Fick; Edward “Ed” Patrick Joseph Rafter; Russell Eugene Smith; Mira Nachnani; Jarnail Singh Gill; LaQuita Joy Neal; Stephen Ernest Platt; Michael (Mike) Sampson; Esther Cristina Lauriana Maria Brizuela Bustillo Fetters; Ronald Lee Darst; Mary Frances Powers (Ostermyer); Carolyn Sellers; Matt Otey Musick, Jr.; Nicole “Nikki” Sue Cowan; Matilde Elodee Evans Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Bond 2023 at work – enhancing facilities, technology & safetyNext articleShawnee commission OKs plan for 6 large homes off Johnson Drive About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES De Soto schools want to ask voters next spring to approve new $99M bond measure Duck Donuts is latest eatery moving into downtown Olathe — Here’s where it’s going A JoCo holiday tradition, PV church’s ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ returns this weekend for 40th year Shawnee commission OKs plan for 6 large homes off Johnson Drive Families feel left in lurch by sudden closure of beloved Overland Park preschool