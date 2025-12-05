SMSD News: Because kids deserve strong schools

From new buildings to new lights, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has made every dollar of the 2021 Bond count. The $264 million bond, approved by voters in 2021, has benefited every building and feeder pattern across the district.

Through careful planning and efficient use of resources, the district has delivered on its promise to upgrade and rebuild facilities while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. As of October 31, 2025, just $27.6 million remains from the bond authorization. These funds are dedicated to the construction of a new early childhood education center, underscoring the district’s commitment to its youngest learners.

Summer construction

Many of last summer’s major projects were made possible through a combination of 2021 Bond and capital funding, as the district nears the completion of its bond commitments. Roofing overlays were finished at McAuliffe Elementary School, Overland Park Elementary School, Westridge Middle School, Horizons High School, and SM South High School. Concrete and asphalt improvements refreshed parking lots at Lenexa Hills Elementary School, McAuliffe Elementary School, Horizons High School, and SM North High School.

Inside buildings, upgrades created refreshed and more welcoming spaces. New flooring was installed at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School, Sunflower Elementary School, SM South High School, and SM West High School. New furniture also arrived at Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School, Overland Park Elementary School, Prairie Elementary School, SM South High School and SM West High School, bringing modern comfort and functionality to classrooms.

This summer also marked the launch of Phase 1 of a district-wide LED lighting retrofit. SM East, SM North, SM Northwest, SM South, and SM West high schools all received new, energy-efficient lighting. The project will pay for itself in just six years through energy savings, while brightening classrooms and common spaces.

The district completed the final phase of HVAC upgrades, with new systems installed at Broken Arrow Elementary School, Corinth Elementary School, Merriam Park Elementary School, Oak Park-Carpenter Elementary School, Ray Marsh Elementary School, and SM North and SM Northwest high schools. Outdoors, new baseball infield turf was installed at SM North, SM Northwest, and SM South high schools, ensuring student-athletes can practice rain or shine.

New buildings

Thanks to the 2021 bond, five elementary schools have been rebuilt–Westwood View, John Diemer, Pawnee, Rushton, and Tomahawk. Each was designed with community input, to serve learners today and in the future.

Looking ahead

As Bond 2021 projects wind down, the district continues to plan thoughtfully for the future through ongoing facility evaluations, strategic planning and community conversations. The district Operations and Maintenance Team leads the district in keeping 5,400,000 square feet of facilities and 860 acres of grounds in top shape. The Shawnee Mission community’s support ensures students learn in safe, modern spaces designed to inspire. Because Kids deserve strong schools—and strong schools build strong communities.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “Recent News” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.