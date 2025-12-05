April 1, 1942 — December 2, 2025

Shawnee

Vittoria Brunetti, beloved Mother, Nonna, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on April 1, 1942, in Taranto, Italy, she was the youngest of six children born to Domenico and Antonia Alagni.

In 1971, Vittoria married the love of her life, Francesco Brunetti in Italy. Shortly after their wedding, they embarked on a new adventure together, immigrating to Brooklyn, NY. There, they began their family, welcoming three wonderful children into the world. The Brunetti family later moved to Kansas City, KS, where Vittoria dedicated herself to raising her children and creating a warm and loving home.

Vittoria was a fun-loving Mother and Nonna, who had an unparalleled love for life that was evident in her many passions. Her adventurous spirit led her and Francesco to travel the world, creating cherished memories along the way. Above all, Vittoria treasured her time with family, finding immense joy in being surrounded by her loved ones. She was an extraordinary mother and Nonna, whose love and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Francesco Brunetti, Vittoria leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She is survived by her children: Rene Brunetti and wife Jennifer, Daniela Randall and husband Tyler, and Sabrina Noravong and husband Dom, all of Shawnee, KS. Her grandchildren, Naomi Brunetti, Cecelia Brunetti, Aidan Randall, Vincenzo Noravong, Vittoria Noravong, Sofia Brunetti, Noah Randall, and Francesca Noravong, will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

A visitation to honor Vittoria’s life will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2pm, with a funeral service at 3pm, both at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. Her family invites all who knew her to join them in celebrating the life of a remarkable woman who touched so many lives with her kindness and love.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.