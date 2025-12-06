Your Library: 12 days of access for a better holiday season

On the first day of access, my Library gave to me…

The holidays can feel busy, but your Johnson County Library card gives you 12 easy, accessible ways to enjoy the season, slow down and make meaningful memories.

Day 1: Music that sets the tone

Stream classic carols and holiday tracks with Naxos Music Library. Let it play while you cook, wrap gifts or simply relax from the seasonal chaos.

Day 2: Movies for a quiet night in

Kanopy has family films, winter favorites and older classics, while Indieflix features thought-provoking movies you may not have seen.

Day 3: A conversation on generosity

Join one of the many book discussions on “The Serviceberry” happening throughout December. This work explores themes of reciprocity and abundance, drawing on Indigenous wisdom and ecological insight.

Day 4: Watch a quick demo or on-demand session

Get inspired by Black & Veatch Makerspace tutorials – a great starting point for your own creative projects. Or explore OnDemand for streaming and recorded events, including author talks, personal finance programs and nationally acclaimed speakers.

Day 5: Make a gift yourself

Browse craft, cooking, sewing and DIY books and eBooks. Pick a project and make a personal gift this year.

Day 6: Get ready for the new year with smart research

Use Auto Repair Source and Chilton Library for DIY car maintenance. It’s a great time to learn something useful for the year ahead.

Day 7: Save old memories

Use the Film-to-Digital Converter Kit to preserve old home movies and share them with family.

Day 8: Shop with purpose

Visit the Friends of Johnson County Library’s Saturday book sales in Lenexa. Find gently used books and support Library programs at the same time.

Day 9: Consider giving back

Support the Library by volunteering, donating or joining the Friends. Every contribution helps strengthen services for the community.

Day 10: Explore staff reading lists

Browse themed lists created by staff for winter and the holidays, including:

Day 11: Spend time with your family history

Use genealogy tools to build a family tree, search old records or start a memory project.

Day 12: Plan for a steady new year

Use financial tools like Value Line, Morningstar and S&P Global NetAdvantage to get organized for 2026.

It all happens with your Johnson County Library card. If you haven’t already, get yours today and enjoy a gift that gives all year long. Explore more at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom