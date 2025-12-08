Wednesday, November 7th, 1962 – Monday, December 1st, 2025

David Lee Gieringer, 63, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away at his home on Monday, December 1, 2025. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at Grace Baptist Church, 650 E. Madison, Gardner, Kansas. Interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given in lieu of flowers to Dave’s favorite organization The Hope Market in Gardner, KS @ thehopemarket.org or to headforthecure.org to fund research to help cure Glioblastoma. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

David was born in Gardner, Kansas on November 7, 1962 to Albert Richard “Dick” and Mary Jane (Moore) Gieringer. He grew up in Gardner, KS, graduating from Gardner Edgerton High School in 1981. After high school, Dave earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from K-State University and his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Rockhurst University. He worked in accounting for 37 years at Kimberly/Gentiva/Kindred/CenterWell Home Health. On November 2, 1985, David married Debra S. Ellis in Prairie Village, KS. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Dave enjoyed riding his motorcycle whether it was jumping terraces on his parents farm as a youth or cruising with Debbie on his Harley. He enjoyed doing carpentry work, a skill he learned from his Dad. He always said if he was not an accountant he would have been a home builder. Dave’s last project was building a large Adirondack chair for his brother’s orchard. Dave had a love for adventure and travel. Through his work he traveled to many cities but his favorite was New York City, NY. As a family they traveled to NYC many times, a favorite was to go at Christmas time. Dave also loved to ski, it was a love he shared with his family. His plan for retirement was to travel, as he always wanted to visit Germany. Dave was a huge supporter of 4-H and the Johnson County Fair. He showed cattle and pigs as a boy and helped his kids with their projects when they were in 4-H. In later years, he was always in the crowd on sale day to bid on kids projects to support their hard work. Dave was very much a people person, so his family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed the people he worked with and made many life long friends along the way. Dave had an infectious smile that was enhanced by his witty sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Debra S. Gieringer, Spring Hill, Kansas; children Megan Gieringer, Olathe, Kansas and Chris Gieringer, Longmont, Colorado and brother Frank (Melanie) Gieringer, Edgerton, Kansas.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.