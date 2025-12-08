Gail Vernon Howard

Tuesday, August 25th, 1936 – Thursday, December 4th, 2025

Gail V. Howard, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. Gail was born on August 25th, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas to Orville Clarence Howard and Anna Marie (Shineman) Howard. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, attending Scarritt Elementary, Northeast Junior High and Northeast High School, graduating in 1954. Gail continued his education at Kansas City Junior College for two years.

As a youth, Gail was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He also won many yoyo competitions, including State Championships. Gail’s faith was central to his life. He became a Christian as a young boy and attended Northeast Presbyterian Church in Kansas City.

Gail served his country in the U.S. Air Force National Reserves as an Air Policeman, including one year of active duty during the Berlin Crisis (1961-1962) and received an Honorable Discharge.

A man of many talents and an entrepreneurial spirit, Gail began his career at Clipper Manufacturing as a cost accountant and draftsman, where he met Marilyn Marie Harper who would become his beloved wife. Over the years Gail held various sales positions and in 1971 founded American Metals Corporation in Kansas City. In 1984, he established a construction and land development company at the Lake of the Ozarks, retiring in 1999.

Gail and Marilyn were married on September 19, 1958, at Northeast Presbyterian Church. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. They were active members of their church communities, serving on many committees. They were charter members of Blue Valley Church in Stanley, Kansas. Gail and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, especially spending winters in Destin, Florida. Gail also enjoyed boating, water sports, golfing, singing and playing his guitar and harmonica, but his greatest joy was his family.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Anna Marie Howard; his sister, Beverly Quinn; bother-in-law, James Quinn; niece Stacey Rodina; and his parents-in-law, Leslie and Nora Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn, his children, Stephan Howard, Julie (Howard) Updike

(Douglas Updike) and David Howard (Kathleen (Doolan) Howard), his grandchildren, Miles Updike (Elsa Stoffel), Spencer Updike (Katy Baumgartel), Carly Howard (Zack Ness), Garrett Howard and Ryan Howard. Gail also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Gail will be remembered for his devotion to his family, faith and community, and for the kindness and joy he brought to all who knew him.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 12, 2025 at Blue Valley Church, 8925 W. 151st Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Blue Valley Church. Condolences may be left at brucefuneralhome.com

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.