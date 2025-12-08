James “Bobby” Barnhart

Tuesday, May 3rd, 1960 – Wednesday, November 26th, 2025

James Robert “Bobby” Barnhart, age 65, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the University of Kansas Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 3, 1960, Bobby was the beloved son of the late James W. and Dorothy (McDowell) Barnhart. He was a graduate of De Soto High School, and he remained in the area he loved, eventually settling and making his home in Spring Hill, Kansas. On June 17, 2000, Bobby married his best friend, Brenda Findley, in Ulman, Missouri, beginning a loving marriage that spanned 25 years.

Bobby spent his working years at CMI Construction Materials. Away from work, he embraced life fully, finding joy in the outdoors, spending time camping, and indulging his passion for Harley motorcycles and firearms. Bobby loved spending time with the people he cared about, always making time for his family and his beloved neighborhood friends, the “King Street Crew,” who were truly part of his extended family. He was always good for a laugh and brought joy to everyone he met. Above all, Bobby deeply loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Atwell. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Barnhart of Spring Hill, Kansas; his daughters, Alise (Rob) Chandler of Wellsville, Kansas, and Laura (Andrew) Guenther of Spring Hill, Kansas; and his cherished grandchildren, Jayden, Kaia, and Ellie.

A service to celebrate Bobby’s life will be announced and held at a future date.

Memorial Contributions and Condolences

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Kansas Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.