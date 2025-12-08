Jeanette A. O’Connor

February 5, 1941 – November 30, 2025

Jeanette O’Connor, 84, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Jeanette was the daughter of John A. Vogrin Jr. and Josephine E. Vogrin, the beloved sister of John A. Vogrin III, and the devoted wife of Charles D. O’Connor. From an early age, she embodied the strong family values, resilience, and generous spirit that would define her passions.

Jeanette’s greatest joy was her family, whom she loved fiercely and unconditionally. She is survived by her children: Lisa and Matt Osborne, Amy and Frank Reynolds, Beth Sanders, and Paula O’Connor. Her legacy continues through her treasured grandchildren: Matt Osborne, Corey Barrie, Cheyenne Reynolds, Christopher Osborne, Jessica Martin, Cody Martin, Brianna Martin, Connor Sanders, Emily Martin, and Ainsley Sanders.

She was further blessed with great-grandchildren who brought her immeasurable pride and delight: Kyleigh Barrie, Khloe Barrie, and soon-to-arrive Wyatt Evans.

Jeanette lived a life full of love, laughter, and a world traveler. She will be remembered for her devotion and strength in her faith. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life—reading, playing cards, tending her flowers, sewing with care and boating.

A memorial service will be held on December 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66216. The family welcomes all who wish to join in celebrating Jeanette’s life and honoring her beautiful legacy.

In lieu of flowers, Jeanette’s wishes were for donations to Monarch Hospice & Palliative Care in Merriam, KS, or provide lunch for the dedicated nurses of AdventHealth, 8th Floor (Attn: Colleen), in gratitude for the wonderful and loving care they gave to her.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.