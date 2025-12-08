Joseph Eugene McMillian passed away peacefully on Dec 2, 2025, just two days after his 82nd birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie McMillian.

Joe was born on November 30th, 1943 to Mary Rose Bordelon and Fred Marvin McMillian. He grew up in Armourdale, KS, raised by a single mother alongside his sisters Arlene, Betty and Irma. As a kid he enjoyed riding box cars and playing ‘war’ in the back alleys of his neighborhood.

Joe served in the US Marines from 1962-1963, where he toured the Pacific and was mobilized during the Cuban Missile Crisis. With help from the GI Bill he attended Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, where he met his wife, Leslie Ann Hunt. The two were married on June 7, 1969 in Kansas City, MO.

Joe and Leslie moved around in their early years as a couple, with Joe’s career beginning in the medical sales field. For a time they lived in Wichita, KS where they had their daughter Sarah. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO where their son, Michael was born. Eventually Joe, Leslie and the kids settled back in Olathe, Kansas for a life in the suburbs. Joe spent a significant portion of his career working for Marion Merrell Dow and its predecessor Marion Laboratories as a director of regulatory services, a period during which he made many life long friends. His career in pharmaceuticals also provided a life in travel, often taking him overseas to his favorite cities Lisbon, Paris and London. Joe retired in 2008 and spent 16 happy years in the home he had made with Leslie. During this period they had several adventures together, like going on Safari in South Africa and taking an Alaskan cruise. After Leslie passed away in 2024, Joe moved into a cozy apartment in Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park, a home he shared with his beloved dog, Nelly. He was a self-made man and independent until the day he died. Joe loved animals, archery, US and world history, sightseeing, reading, writing, and the movies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Alien’ among his favorites) and taking road trips with his yellow Labrador Retriever, Earl. He was intelligent, creative, and a talented visual artist. He believed in progressive values. In his own words Joe said, “I grew up in a poor neighborhood, didn’t realize it was poor. I started daily work at 11 years old and finished in 2008. During that time I’ve been extremely lucky with education, the military, family, my wife Leslie, and I’ve done the best I can to support them. I’ve made mistakes, but I’ve learned to move on.”

Joseph is survived by his daughter Sarah Garibaldi and her husband Chris Garibaldi; his grandchildren Stella and Thomas Garibaldi; his son Michael McMillian and his fiancée Kate Dyler; his sister Irma Christie and her four children and many grandchildren; his sister-in-law Laura Groce and her two daughters, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons; his faithful dog Nelly; and many loving cousins, colleagues, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Menorah Medical Center and Harbor Hospice of Kansas for his care and the easing of his transition. A celebration of life service will be planned for early Spring 2026. Details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a cause Joe cared deeply about, One Spirit Lakota Empowerment Group at https://www.onespiritlakota.org/lakota-empowerment-group

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.