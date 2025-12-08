Joy A. Phillips

December 7, 1930 – November 29, 2025

Joy A. (Dill) Phillips, 94, passed away on November 29, 2025 in Olathe, Kansas. She was born on December 7, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1948 where she was on the swimming team. She later went on and graduated from Kansas City Kansas Junior College.

Joy married Ray L. Phillips on November 17, 1950 and they were married 53 years until Ray’s passing in 2004. Joy worked for the Hereford Association and Hylton Harmon’s Law office as well as being a homemaker. She gave her time and effort to numerous endeavors including: PTA, scouting, swimming, church, and most importantly her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: David (Clella) Phillips, Steven (Jane) Phillips, Janice (Sam) Breshears; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all.

In honor of Joy, memorials are suggested to KC Pet Project or Catholicy Community Hospice.

https://catholiccommunityhealth.org/donate

A visitation will be held for Joy on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 from 10am-11am at Highland Park Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 11am. Burial to immediately follow services in Highland Park Cemetery.

